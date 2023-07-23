ANC Project2027 in cruise control with landslide Women’s League victory

The ANC so called Project 2027 led by party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Luthuli House head of organising Mdu Manana and NEC member Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has scored another boost with a clean sweep at the ANCWL national congress.

This after Sisisi Tolashe was elected ANCWL President with a crushing defeat to former president of the structure Bathabile Dlamini.

Tolashe received 1756, while Thandeka Mchunu got 1038 whereas Dlamini scored an embarrassing 170 votes.

Project 2027 is a a grouping building towards marshalling Mbalula for ANC President in the party’s national congress in 2027.

Theirs was a clean sweep at the Women’s League gathering as their candidates won all five positions on offer to lead the powerful structure.

Lungi Gcabashe was elected deputy president, Nokuthula Nqaba was chosen as secretary-general with Dina Pule scooping the position of deputy secretary-general while MaQueen Letsoha-Mathale was confirmed as Treasurer-General.

The result is the second victory for Project2027 this month after another clean sweep at the ANCYL national conference early in July where Collen Malatji was elected President.

Their next hurdle is the ANC Veterans League national congress next weekend at the Birchwood Hotel. That is where Snuki Zikalala, backed by Project2027, will collide with Tony Yengeni for the position of ANCVL president.

