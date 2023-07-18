ANC wants BRICS to reignite call for UN Security Council shake-up

The ANC has called for the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue convened in Ekurhuleni to adopt a resolution calling for the reform of the all-powerful UN Security Council.

This is according to ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile who was delivering an opening address at the gathering on Tuesday morning.

Mashatile said BRICS members and their allies must use the influence the bloc has to advance the elevation of Africa in institutions of global governance including the UN Security Council.

“The ANC believes that true inclusive multilateralism of the type with which all BRICS members would in principle align involves reforms of institutions of global governance, especially the UN Security Council,” Mashatile said.

“The ANC proposes that the BRICS Political Parties Summit adopt a public call for the reform of the UN Security Council, more so the inclusion of Africa in the global decision-making body. The combined influence and potential of BRICS cannot be understated.”

It is not the first time that South Africa has made the call, having been steadfast on it with much opposition from the big body of the elite club, including the US.

Mashatile said many countries were smelling the coffee and that the days of Washington’s dominance over all were long gone.

It was for this reason that BRICS is fast becoming a preferred platform for all countries feeling left out.

“This demonstrates that the people of the world, many a billion, see their future in a truly multipolar world which represents global diversity and multipolarity.

“Much of the world sees its survival within ambits of institutions such as BRICS,” he said.

