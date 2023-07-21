ANCWL national congress hangs in the balance

The resumption of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) national congress in Joburg hangs in the balance after the entire first day almost went to waste.

As of 5pm on Friday, top ANCWL leaders told Sunday World that contestation over some delegates was holding the conference at ransom.

The centre of war claims came from North West delegates, who insisted that bogus delegates had been registered ahead of legitimate ones.

This led to disagreements over registration, with only 80% of delegates registered by 2pm on Friday when congress itself was meant to open at 9am.

A league leader told this news organisation that it was unlikely the conference would start on Friday. The person said those opposed to the registration process raised their grievances with fierce passion.

“The remaining 20% of delegates not registered are fighting tooth and nail that nothing moves ahead until everyone is registered,” said the leader.

Earlier, Baleka Mbete, the convener of the ANCWL national task team, confirmed the problems plaguing the conference.

“We are more than 90% ready. Registration has given us problems and difficulties, which many have,” said Mbete.

“All conference delegates are fully registered except for one province. The North West is the one yet to register because there were a particular set of difficulties.”

She dismissed allegations that Sisisi Tolashe, a frontrunner for presidency, chairing the preparatory committee would muddy the waters.

“No one is given a task based on being a frontrunner.

She added: “The North West has a package of matters that it was faced with on the way to the conference.”

The threats of court action against the league were ultimately withdrawn, according to Mbete. ANCWL national fundraiser MaQueen Letsoha-Mathale added her two cents’ worth.

“The issue of percentage for a quorum at conferences in the North West will not affect this. The purpose was to ensure everyone gets a fair chance.

“The conference will indicate nominations. In terms of credentials, I cannot reveal much because those are closed-door conference issues.”

She said there was no issue with conflict of interest in Tolashe’s case, because everyone had a task at the conference, nominated or not.

“When we were given this task, we did not even know that. No one is given a task based on being a frontrunner.”

At the conference, Bathabile Dlamini is expected to compete head-to-head with Tolashe for the top post.

But Sunday World understands there’s a strong push to replace Tolashe with Thembeka Mchunu, the wife of Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu.

