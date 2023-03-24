Another attempt to send Ekurhuleni mayor packing

Tania Campbell’s head is on a chopping block as she is faces another motion of confidence that could lead to her removal as Ekurhuleni mayor next week.

The motion of no confidence was taken through a repeal of a council regulation after the councillors of the ANC and EFF coalition repealed rule 83(2)(i) of its standing order bylaws, which stats that a motion debated and voted on in council could not be brought back after a period of six month.

The rule has detached the time restriction that another motion of no confidence could only take place after six months, as it was executed on the council.

Campbell, who is a mayor on the ticket of the DA, survived a chop with the skin of her teeth when she was removed through a motion of no confidence on October 26 2022, but bounced back two weeks later when she was re-elected.

The mayor put a brave face through these trying times, saying in a statement endorsed by her office that she was remaining resolute to provide services to the people of Ekurhuleni.

“The office of the mayor notes that a motion of no confidence was accepted by the programming committee and will be heard at the ordinary sitting of council scheduled for March 30,” said Campbell in the statement.

“This office respects the processes of council and the democratic rights of parties represented in council. Despite this, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all residents of the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Service delivery remains a priority for our multi-party coalition government, and we will not waiver in continuing to deliver on our mandate.”

