ATM’s Danny Thupane elected new mayor of Mogale City

Danny Thupane has been elected new mayor of Mogale City, earning praise from his party the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the victory.

Thupane secured 43 out of 74 votes, defeating former mayor Tyrone Gray who received 31 votes. ANC councillor Lucky Sele was elected speaker of council.

Sele won the election with 43 votes against 31 ballots cast for former speaker Alderman Jacqueline Pannall. Three out of the 77 councillors at Mogale City local municipality did not attend the special sitting.

The ATM congratulated Thupane and acknowledged the unity of various political parties including the ANC and EFF, who “prioritized the interests of the people of Mogale City over individual party interests”.

The party also expressed confidence in Thupane’s ability to serve the people of Mogale City, in line with its values.

“Servant Thupane carries with him the values of the African Transformation Movement which are peace, ubuntu, transformation, servant leadership and accountability, as he becomes the face and the voice of the entire council,” said the ATM.

“We know that servant Thupane is not an ATM mayor but that of the people of Mogale, and will serve them well. We have full confidence in him.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author