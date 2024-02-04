Azapo will ask ‘underprivileged blacks’ to finance its election drive

Cash-strapped Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) will depend on donations from poor black communities to contest the forthcoming elections.

Azapo said despite its financial challenges, it has decided to contest the much-awaited elections because failing to do so would be a betrayal of the sacrifices made by “our forebears”, who lost their lives fighting to free black people from apartheid-era slavery.

Azapo said it doesn’t have the election war chest its rivals have because it has not received funding from big business or any international sources.

