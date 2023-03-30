Bongani Baloyi establishes new political party Xiluva

Bongani Baloyi, the former Gauteng chairperson for ActionSA, has announced the establishment of his new political party named Xiluva.

Baloyi took a decision to form his party after he quit from ActionSA due to differences with party leader Herman Mashaba.

He has collaborated with Tlhogi Moseki, a former ActionSA councillor in Ekurhuleni, who now serves as Xiluva’s national chairperson.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Baloyi said Xiluva is centred around the youth and is based on key values such as family, Ubuntu, community, and multi-racialism.

He stated that the party was established due to feelings of political despair and a lack of direction, stressing that Xiluva’s emphasis on family, Ubuntu, community, and multi-racialism sets it apart from traditional political parties.

“This political home is for those who believe that they do not have any stake into our democracy, those who are bystanders, watching politicians gamble their future away. This is the birth of Xiluva,” he said.

“A political home for those who want a real alternative led by young people, a political party where young people can see themselves in the leadership.

“Xiluva was born out of a sense of political homelessness, hopelessness and desperation. It is founded on values of family, Ubuntu, community and multiracialism. This is a fundamental departure from the status quo of the body politics of our country.

“It is exactly what our country needs right now. We believe in a South Africa that is built on the ideological philosophy of Ubuntu, a home-grown ideology birthing a multiracial South Africa which embraces our diversity and weaves this into a beautiful tapestry that shapes a new South African identity and sense of nationhood.”

In preparation of the 2024 general election, Baloyi announced that Xiluva will prioritise tackling youth unemployment.

He believes that by creating opportunities for young people to take the lead in the country, Xiluva will be able to move the country beyond the current era of ANC dominance.

“Xiluva will contest in the 2024 national and provincial government elections. Our work is cut out for us, we don’t have time on our side.

“We are clear about the ground we need to traverse in order to package our offer to South Africans and identify young, competent, capable leaders to lead this campaign throughout the country.

“Over the next few months, we will be working to grow Xiluva and define our policies that reflect who we are.

“For once, despondent South Africans and young people who constitute the biggest voting demographic have a reason to vote. The time to vote for Nelson Mandela is gone, now is the time to vote for yourself.”

