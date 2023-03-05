Career-limiting ‘error’ can trip Mashatile’s move to Union Buildings

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile’s prospect of ascending the top position as the country’s number two after President Cyril Ramaphosa hangs in the balance.

This after admitting to have submitted to the court a fake ANC’s national executive committee [NEC] resolution which resulted in the adoption of results of the North West ANC elective conference last year.

A North West ANC member Sello Molefe has opened cases of fraud and perjury against Mashatile, accusing him of falsifying an affidavit to mislead the court.

If charged with perjury, Mashatile could be forced to step aside as dictated by the governing party’s resolutions adopted at its elective conference in Nasrec in 2017.

The resolutions, among others, decree that leaders facing criminal charges should step aside as part of the organisation’s renewal process.

In 2022, the NEC filed papers to oppose an application by disgruntled party members in North West, including Molefe, to interdict the party’s elective conference.

The party members argued that the interim provincial committee (IPC) did not have the authority to organise the conference, because the NEC did not renew its mandate to remain in office and oversee the elective conference.

Opposing the application, the ANC made up a fake resolution of the NEC to defend itself against its failure to renew the term of the IPC, and Mashatile, the then acting secretary-general, made a sworn statement under oath before the high court that his submissions were truthful.

He told the court that “the NEC took and ratified decisions to extend the IPC’s term to perform the functions of the PEC [provincial executive committee] at various meetings of the NEC between June 2020 and August 2022”.

“Therefore, without challenging the NEC’s decisions to extend the IPC’s tenure, the extensions are considered valid and binding until set aside.

“This application is accordingly still-born. Due to the extensions, the IPC had the authority to exist, and the applicants needed to challenge the NEC’s decisions.”

However, Molefe said the NEC resolution dated July 2022 turned out to be a fake “copy and paste” of a resolution that had been taken previously.

“On proper scrutiny and analysis of the two resolutions, it would appear that Mr Mashatile simply amended the year on the resolution from 2019 to 2022 and left the exact dates of 26-29 July as it is,” reads Molefe’s police statement, one of the applicants in the failed interdict.

Molefe, who opened the cases at Rustenburg police station, said according to the ANC NEC calendar of 2022, there was no NEC meeting held from Tuesday to Friday (July 26-29 2022).

Mashatile has admitted to court in an affidavit on February 7 that the submission of the fabricated NEC resolution was an innocent “error”.

In his defence, Mashatile said: “The statements that I had made in the answering affidavit concerning annexure ‘ANC11’ were made in error [and] the attaching of that annexure and the reliance thereon was also made in error.”

He blamed unnamed “functionaries” in Luthuli House for the mistake, adding that the court documents were also prepared in a hurry.

“In the circumstances, I depose this affidavit for the purpose of admitting that the ANC did not meet over the period 26 to 29 July 2022 [its only meeting in July 2022 was over the period 2 to 4 July 2022] and it did not adopt annexure ‘ANC11′ at that time [July 2022).

“I apologise unreservedly for this error and say that I never intended to mislead this honourable court.”

He continued: “The error was a bona-fide one and is certainly not attributable to any endeavour to fabricate evidence, nor was it made in ‘an attempt to deliberately mislead this honourable court’.

“Indeed, I am not even the author of annexure ‘ANC11’ and I certainly did not simply copy and paste resolutions and minutes of prior meetings.”

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday: “Leaders of the ANC act and discharge their responsibilities on behalf of the organisation, and not in their personal capacity.

“Any member of the ANC who has a grievance emanating from organisational processes should utilise the ANC’s dispute resolution mechanisms.”

The ANC’s misstep in failing to renew the mandate of the IPC meant that the structure did not have the authority to organise the elective conference in Rustenburg in August 2022.

Had the court found in favour of applicants to interdict the conference, which elected former ANC MP and Mashatile’s ally Nono Maloyi as provincial chairperson, the results of the conference would have been scrapped.

This is a developing story …

