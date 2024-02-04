Politics

Competition Commission staff throw their boss under the bus

By Sunday World
The competition commission's head, Doris Tshepe, is alleged to be entangled in a conflict of interest with her husband

The Competition Commission’s employees are upset with their boss for leading the state organisation while her senior attorney husband works for the commission.

They have complained to Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister Ibrahim Patel.

The commission’s head, Doris Tshepe, is alleged to be entangled in a conflict of interest with her husband, Ngwako Maenetje SC, who represents the entity in court cases.

