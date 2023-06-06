DA alarmed by mismanagement of Saldanha Bay harbour

The DA claims the Department of Public Works’ mismanagement of the Saldanha Bay harbour is placing 3 000 jobs and a R450-million economy at risk.

Sello Seitlholo, DA spokesperson on public works and infrastructure, and Madeleine Hicklin, the party’s member of the portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure, said the department has failed many times to maintain facilities at Saldanha Bay.

Based on the awareness of the looming threat, they said, the DA will soon launch a campaign to put pressure on Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala to devolve management of the harbour to the Saldanha Bay municipality as per the provisions of the constitution and harbour management legislation.

“Saldanha Bay harbour mismanagement is well-known to the portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure following oversight visit to the area in April to gain insight into how the department and the Property Management Trading Entity were managing small harbours along South Africa’s coast,” said Seitlholo

Hicklin said the committee members were made aware that there was an estimated damage of about R45-million on the quayside, where Sea Harvest production buildings are situated.

Sea Harvest is the largest local employer with 2 000 workers from local communities.

She added that due to the damaged quay, “insufficient docking space leads to vessels traveling to either Mossel Bay to offload or to Vikings Fishing Company in Woodstock in Cape Town”.

“In both these scenarios employment opportunities and household income is taken away from the community of Saldanha Bay. If the challenge persists, Sea Harvest may need to move from Saldanha to one of these more favourable locations.

“If the company moved away from the small harbour, it would destroy the community. The community would rather have Sea Harvest stay in operation in Saldanha,” said Hicklin.

The DA said for Zikalala and his department to stop this catastrophic decline, the minister should act in the best interests of local farming communities and devolve the management of the harbour to the municipality.

