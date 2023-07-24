DA, ANC need to work together on railway shambles

Former Western Cape transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has raised concerns regarding the unending shackscrisis along the Central Line in Cape Town – a rail infrastructure invaded by informal dwellers.

Madikizela also argued that despite the DA and ANC being politically of different orientation, it would be in their best interests to work together to resolve the challenge of relocating dwellers who occupy the rail infrastructure to an appropriate place of abode.

“We need to properly engage on better ways to deal with this crisis, and it is up to the leaders to bring solutions on this issue.

“When the caring government cares about its people, trust is earned, and this is what our government should do.

“Despite the ANC and the DA being different parties, they can put their differences aside and work together towards rebuilding the lives of the people of Cape Town, who are affected by this crisis,” he said.

More than 5 000 shack dwellers have erected structures on top of rail tracks between Langa, Philippi, Khayelitsha and Cape Town train stations – a situation that has collapsed the rail transport system in the City of Cape Town.

Madikizela said the crisis was a major setback to Cape Town rail commuters.

The illegally erected structures contribute to escalating costs borne by commuters who are forced to use other expensive modes of transport, including taxis, to travel to and from work.

He also said it was concerning that the three tiers of government – national, provincial and local – were unable to find a solution to resolve the problem by, among other things, taking comprehensive action to clear up the mess and relocate the informal dwellers.

“From where I am standing, I believe that all three spheres of government should get together to resolve the problem as it is a stumbling block towards the lives of the people who use trains to work.

“This situation is also creating challenges for the poor who rely on trains as a mode of transport. It is too costly for those poor people to travel using other modes of transport as they pay double, if not triple, to get to their destinations,” said Madikizela.

Madikizela, a DA member, said he believed the national government under the ANC and the provincial and local government under the leadership of the DA, including Prasa, should quickly ensure that the central line is reopened.

“It is sad that it is our people who are bearing the brunt of this chaos, and it is important for all the three spheres of government to come to the party and deal with this crisis.

“The people should be relocated to other areas and the government and Prasa should work together to rebuild the railway [infrastructure] to get trains back on track,” he said.

Madikizela, who will contest for a DA leadership position this year, argued that it was incorrect for the people to keep building structures on railway tracks, and also undesirable for commuters to be inconvenienced by having to pay more for transportation.

The line between Nyanga and Cape Town has been closed for three years because of vandalism, including erected structures on the tracks.

In May, deputy mayor of the City of Cape Town Eddie Andrews told Scopa that R50-million had been put aside to relocate the shack dwellers.

Sunday World did not receive a response from the City of Cape Town regarding the plan of relocating the people who live on the rail tracks.

