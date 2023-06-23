DA denies coalition with EFF in North West province

The DA in the North West province has firmly rejected allegations of entering into a coalition with the EFF, stating that their party ideologies are fundamentally misaligned.

DA MP Leon Basson issued a statement on Friday dispelling the notion and providing a detailed account of the recent developments in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

Said Basson unequivocally affirming the DA’s position: “The DA in North West categorically rejects the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA) disingenuous assertion that the DA has entered into a coalition with the EFF in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality. The DA is on record that we would never enter into a coalition with the EFF, whose ideology and policy framework does not align with our own.”

According to Basson’s account, a series of events unfolded in the local council. It began with DA councillor Ronald Matlholoa assuming the position of acting Speaker on May 31, 2023, due to speaker Fekile Jakeni’s sick leave. Unfortunately, speaker Jakeni passed away before returning from leave.

The motion for councillor Matlholoa’s election as acting Speaker was put forward by DA councillor Agust Schnepel and seconded by DA councillor Willie Pretorius. The ANC nominated councillor Thapelo Sehomo as an alternative, but councillor Matlholoa emerged as the winner with 19 votes against Thapelo’s 16.

He said in January 2023, the Forum For Service Delivery (F4SD) initiated a motion of no confidence against Mayor Elizabeth Lethoko from the PA party. This came shortly after PA leader Gayton Mckenzie called for Lethoko’s resignation, alleging undermining by the ANC. Initially, Lethoko resigned but later withdrew her resignation.

On June 8, the motion of no confidence against Mayor Lethoko was debated and passed without any objections. No ballot vote was conducted for the motion. Basson mentioned that the F4SD nominated councillor Thabo Nkashe for the position of mayor, receiving support from the Save Ditsobotla party. The motion was carried unanimously, and councillor Thabo Nkashe from the F4SD was subsequently elected as the new mayor.

Basson emphasised that the events described above demonstrated that there were no negotiations or involvement between the DA and the EFF. Furthermore, he clarified that the DA had no role in the ongoing tensions between the ANC and the PA.

“The DA will never betray its voters, nor will we compromise on our firm principles for political expediency, which, by the way, is exactly what the PA has been doing unashamedly since its formation.

“We stand firm in service of the people of Ditsobotla. We will continue to fight for improved governance, quality basic service delivery, and accountability in Ditsobotla,” Basson said.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.