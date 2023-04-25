DA fields Phalatse as City of Joburg mayoral candidate

The DA has fielded erstwhile City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for a second term after incumbent Thapelo Amad resigned on Monday.

Phalatse was removed from the mayoral office by the ANC and EFF alliance through a motion of no confidence in January, stripping the DA of power in the city.

Phalatse was replaced by Amad, a councillor of the Al-Jama-Ah, through the backing of the purported alliance which included the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

In a statement on Tuesday, DA Gauteng caucus leader Fred Nel indicated that the party was impressed with Phalatse’s leadership, stating that she has “a proven track record and an understanding of the needs of the people of Johannesburg”.

The elections for City of Johannesburg new mayor are scheduled to take place next Tuesday.

“The DA welcomes the resignation of Thapelo Amad as mayor of Johannesburg. It is clear that during his short time in office, Amad fell far short of the requirements for the position,” Nel said.

“It is disappointing that Amad, another puppet mayor, was manipulated by the ANC/EFF/PA coalition of corruption for their personal gain.

“By supporting Amad as mayor, the ANC/EFF/PA sabotaged service delivery and placed their personal interests above the interest of Johannesburg residents.”

According to Nel, Amad, who was facing a motion of no confidence, did himself a favour by resigning before the council convened a special meeting.

“The ANC/EFF/PA coalition does not yet have a ‘compromise candidate’ to replace Amad, and the behind the scenes horse-trading for positions has commenced, ignoring the interests of residents of Johannesburg.

“The DA will nominate Dr Mpho Phalatse as our mayoral candidate. Dr Phalatse has a proven track record and an understanding of the needs of the people of Johannesburg.”

