DA made us an offer on coalitions, says ANC in Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng says it has rejected multiple advances from the DA to go to bed together in municipalities in the province.

According to ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Lesego Makhubela, the DA has pestered provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi and secretary-general Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza.

The DA offered to give all the hung municipalities to the ANC in exchange for Tshwane, said Makhubela.

He was speaking during a media briefing on Friday where Lesufi and Nciza also outlined the provincial ANC’s latest resolutions including on coalition governments in the province.

The duo also joined in bashing the DA, accusing it of “desperation” to regain lost ground in key municipalities in the province.

Makhubela said it was impossible, ideologically, for the ANC to work with the DA.

“We do not see ourselves entering into a coalition with the DA. By the way, they have been calling the chairperson and the secretary, knocking on their door and asking that we form a coalition,” said Makhubela.

“They said take everything and just give us Tshwane. They say it every day. Why Tshwane? Because in Tshwane the DA mayor is interested in the airport. That is the reality.”

In other coalition matters, ANC Gauteng said it was holding a series of meetings to prevent the Patriotic Alliance (PA) from abandoning them in the City of Joburg.

This after Gayton McKenzie, the PA president, said his party would vote against city mayor Thapelo Amad.

Amad was ushered to the seat by an ANC-led alliance of convenience.

McKenzie said the PA took exception to the ANC and EFF refusing to share the spoils with them in Ekurhuleni, where the two took five portfolios each, leaving the PA with nothing.

On Saturday, Nciza and Lesufi will meet McKenzie and his deputy Kenny Kunene to iron out their differences.

Lesufi and Nciza also announced several campaigns that the ANC in Gauteng will embark on in the coming months.

At the top of the agenda is an offensive against the country’s retail industry that they accuse of fixing food prices.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author