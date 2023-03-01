DA up in arms after municipality appointed alleged fraudster

The DA has launched a petition to mobilise support for the removal of Morne Hoogbaard, the newly elected municipal manager for Kannaland in the Garden Route district municipality in Western Cape.

Hoogbaard is an alleged fraudster out on R15 000 bail.

He was arrested in November 2021 with the then director of corporate services Hendrick Bernard, former chief financial officer Nigel Delo, and human resources manager McGrandile Makier for allegedly defrauding the Kannaland municipality of R338-millions.

It is alleged that the group enriched themselves through irregular appointments, as well as payment of acting allowances.

At the time, Hoogbaard was serving as an acting municipal manager and was later dismissed amid a leadership crisis.

Eleanore Bouw-Spies, DA constituency head in Kannaland, said it is a risk to allow Hoogbaard back into power.

She confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that the DA is engaging with residents of Kannaland to sign a petition for the removal of the fraud-accused municipal manager.

“The DA strongly condemns the appointment of Morné Hoogbaard as the new Kannaland municipal manager,” she said.

“Hoogbaard is currently facing charges of allegedly defrauding the same municipality he is now the manager of and will appear in court later this year.”

In 2022, Kannaland was in the news after the re-election of rape-accused mayor Jeffery Donson and his deputy.

Bouw-Spies said Donson should be ashamed for allowing Hoogbaard’s appointment, arguing that the news places the municipality at risk of an economic crisis.

She said the residents, especially poor people, will suffer as a result.

“Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson should hang his head in shame for allowing this appointment.

“It places the Kannaland municipality, which is already in a dire financial position, at a serious risk.

“We call on the residents of Kannaland to speak up against this cabal of criminals in charge of their municipality.”

She explained further: “By signing this petition, you will help us fight corruption in Kannaland. We will call on the KIP/Icosa coalition government to start making decisions that are in the interest of the people.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

