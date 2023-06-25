Defiant Ramathuba says Nehawu’s tantrums won’t force her out

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says there is no truth in the points raised by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in its bid to get her fired.Ramathuba’s departmental spokesperson, Neil Shikwambana, dismissed the union’s demands as nothing but “flimsy tantrums”.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.