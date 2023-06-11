Eastern Cape ANC shows cracks over youth league leadership contest

Rising tensions between ANC Eastern Cape province chair Oscar Mabuyane and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi have come to light on the back of the upcoming ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership contestation.

The national elective conference contestation is scheduled for the end of the month.

Sunday World can today reveal cracks that exist between the two camps – culminating in the “different lists” submitted to Luthuli House on their preferred names for the current ANCYL national task team.

According to informants at Luthuli House, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula deployed head of organising, Mduduzi Manana to assemble at least four names from each province, which will form part of the task team of the so-called young lions.

But Manana was apparently baffled when, from the Eastern Cape, he received two different lists from Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi.

Sunday World has been informed that Stella Ndabeni – an ANC NEC member, who is also a Ngcukayitobi’s ally – broke the deadlock by supporting the provincial secretary, which led to the exclusion of a key Mabuyane candidate.

The name was that of Chris Hani ANCYL regional chairperson Aphiwe Mkhangelwa, who harbours ambitions of graduating to Luthuli House as the youth league president at the national congress billed for month end.

Mkhangelwa is considered “the candidacy of the Chris Hani Cabal”, an ANC power bloc made up of Mabuyane, party national chair-person Gwede Mantashe and the two NEC members – Mondli Gungubele and Enoch Godongwana.

The five all hail from the province’s Chris Hani region. But Ngcukayitobi and Ndabeni are said to have launched their own “OR Tambo Cabal”, backing Mntuwoxolo Ngudle for secretary-general of the ANCYL in the upcoming national congress. The trio has ancestral homes in the influential OR Tambo region.

A Luthuli House deepthroat close to the ANCYL elective process spilled the beans.

“Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi are fighting. You should have seen the mess they caused with the youth league task team, sending different lists and creating headaches for Mdu (Manana),” said the source.

But Mabuyane denied these claims. “There is no such thing. What list? This is nothing but a narrative created by those wishing for a fallout between me and our provincial secretary.

Who are the people producing such talk?” asked Mabuyane.

“It is a lie that is part of their desperation for a divided Eastern Cape. They are obsessed about this province.”

But an informant in the Eastern Cape close to both parties said there was trouble bubbling between the two, but both were playing their cards close to their chests.

“It is a cold war akin to the one we saw between Mabuyane and Babalo (Madikizela), who claimed to not be contesting each other until they did at the last provincial conference.

“In time, the fallout will spill into the public, and there will be serious contestation between Mabuyane and Ngcukayitobi, but for now, babambene nge-jab,” said our mole in Eastern Cape.

Insiders in both camps confirmed the latter was on Mabuyane’s list but was apparently removed through Ndabeni’s intervention.

An NEC member sympathetic to the Mkhangelwa mission said: “They removed his name from the list,” while a lobbyist for Ngudle said this had to happen for Ngcukayitobi to stamp his authority as provincial secretary.

According to the Ngudle camp insider, Mabuyane was undermining Ngcukayitobi’s authority as “the custodian of all decisions and communication in the province”.

It was for this reason, said the leader, that Ngcukayitobi had to push back. “There is no role in the ANC constitution for a provincial chair to submit names or any other internal communication. That is the role of the provincial secretary.

“The custodian of any decisions made at any meeting, whether it is officials, the PWC (provincial working committee), or the PEC (provincial executive committee), is the provincial secretary.”

The source said the “cold war” began last year after the conference when Mabuyane “packed the cabinet with his loyalists”, which apparently irked Ngcukayitobi, who started working the ground.

“Watch out for Stella (Ndabeni), she is going to be very central in their tiff. Aphiwe (Mkhangelwa) made the task team list, but Stella’s influence removed him. Stella is in cahoots with Ngcukayitobi to push Ngudle for the ANCYL SG to establish their power base for future contests.”

Mbalula, Manana, Ngcukayitobi and Ndabeni were unavailable for comment and did not respond to our messages.

