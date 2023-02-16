EFF boycotts Ramaphosa’s reply to parliamentary debate

The EFF will not be present in parliament to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa respond to MPs who shared their views during a his State of the Nation Address.

According to EFF, Ramaphosa is an incompetent leader who should be ousted. “The party has been calling for his resignation since the emergence of his Phala Phala farm scandal.

In a statement on Thursday, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo reiterated the party’s stance and views on Ramaphosa’s leadership, noting that the party has always been vocal and clear that the president has failed.

- Advertisement -

The EFF is fed up and will not be hearing any more lies from the “constitutional delinquent” president.

“The EFF has long declared that Ramaphosa has failed to lead South Africa in all respects, and this was illustrated lucidly during the submissions of the leadership of the EFF during the debate,” Thambo said.

“All spheres of South African society are in a state of degeneration under his mis-leadership, with the economy, public healthcare, the public schooling system, and railway network all in a state of collapse. Unemployment is at high levels, and the nation is in perpetual darkness, because of the deliberate man-made rolling electricity blackouts.”

Thambo said crime has increased since Ramaphosa became president, noting that shootings in particular have also increased.

Added Thambo: “It is Cyril Ramaphosa who has taken his own parliament to court, because of his determination to cover up the crimes of money-laundering, tax evasion, kidnapping, torture, and bribery which were committed at and in relation to Phala Phala Farm.

“By taking parliament to court, Ramaphosa has taken the people of South Africa to court for trying to execute accountability.”

Thambo is arguing that the president has been granted more than enough time to fix the country but has failed, saying Ramaphosa does not deserve to be heard anymore.

“It is, therefore, our considered and credible view that Ramaphosa has lost the right to be granted an audience in parliament, as there is nothing he has to offer in terms of resolving the problems confronting our society.

“To grant Ramaphosa an audience would give credence and legitimacy to incompetence, failure, and corruption, and would constitute the ultimate betrayal of our people.

“The EFF reiterates the call for all South Africans to join the picket lines on the 20th of March 2023, to demand a stable supply of electricity and the resignation of Cyril Ramaphosa as the president of South Africa.

“It is time we unite as a nation and remove the puppet of imperialism whose sole purpose is to entrench the misery and poverty of our people.”

For more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author