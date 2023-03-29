EFF in Tshwane gives Brink’s rise to power thumbs down

Ciiliers Brink’s ascension to the City of Tshwane’s mayoral hot seat has rattled the EFF regional caucus, which sought to collude against the DA-led multi-party coalition to seize power in the capital.

This after Brink, a councillor of the DA, came out victorious during Tuesday evening’s special sitting of the council.

In a closely contested race, Brink squared off against Ofentse Moalusi, a newly appointed councillor of the Congress of the People and a preferred candidate of the purported ANC and EFF alliance.

Following the vote, which saw a total of 211 ballots cast, Brink emerged triumphant with 109 votes against 102 for Moalusi.

Following the election, Obakeng Ramabodu, EFF regional chairperson in Tshwane, expressed concern that the DA’s victory will negatively impact service delivery.

“The election of Brink signifies the return of Tshwane residents to another seven years of poor service delivery under the multi-party coalition,” said Ramabodu.

“The Tshwane municipality degenerated to pathetic levels of financial position including downgrading by rating agencies under the DA.

“The adverse audit finding by the auditor-general was against the DA-led coalition. Tshwane was labelled the worst performing municipality in Gauteng under the DA multi-party coalition.”

Ramabodu pulled no punches and accused Brink of being a “fraudster”, saying he believes that his election will exacerbate the financial woes of the metro.

“The setback of [Tuesday’s] mayoral outcome is even more petrifying considering the fact that Tshwane has fallen into the hands of one of the DA’s most notorious conmen.

“Cilliers Brink is a fraudster of note who will lead the municipality down the road of non-compliance. In the short stint of his return, Tshwane committed electoral fraud and impersonated duly elected councilors through counterfeit signatures.

“Tshwane introduced polygraphic tests which violated the spirit and principles of the secret ballot meant to ensure that councilors exercise their discretion freely.

“Tshwane EFF will continue to fight for the poor and marginalised residents in the townships and informal settlements. Tshwane EFF will hold Cilliers Brink accountable and demand concrete steps to address audit findings and restore service delivery,” he said.

The ANC held a different view, saying it will give Brink a chance to prove himself.

George Matjila, ANC regional chairperson in Tshwane, said his party’s councillors will work with the newly elected mayor to ensure improved service delivery.

In his acceptance speech, Brink outlined his key objectives, which are to enhance service delivery and address the city’s financial challenges.

He spoke about his aspiration to develop a capital city that benefits all the residents, especially the underprivileged, and one which will provide opportunities for everyone.

Brink also stressed a need to reduce the city’s dependence on Eskom, highlighting that local government has not received compensation or assistance to cope with the significant impact of loadshedding.

“We want to build a capital city that works for all of its people, one that improves the lives of the poor and creates opportunities for all people to move up in life,” he said.

“Only a city that works can deliver to all of its people, and only a city that delivers to all of its people can hope to be sustained over time.”

