Embattled Zuma in Russia receiving medical care, says foundation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma is currently receiving medical treatment in Russia.

The news comes shortly after the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on his release on medical parole, stating that the actions of the department’s former commissioner were unlawful.

According to the foundation, Zuma left the country last week without specifying a definite date for his return.

“The foundation confirms that H.E president Zuma travelled to Russia last week for health reasons, and he will be returning to the country once his doctors have completed their treatment,” said the foundation.

The foundation took it upon itself to also clarify that the trip was private but not secret, contrary to certain suggestions, and that the former statesman and his team travelled on a commercial flight alongside other passengers.

However, the foundation did not provide specific details about the nature of Zuma’s medical condition or the duration of his stay in Russia.

“Although the trip was private, it was not a secret as incorrectly suggested. H.E president Zuma and his team travelled on a commercial flight full of passengers,” said the foundation.

It extended its good wishes, expressing hopes for Zuma’s good health and safe return home upon completion of his treatment.

“The foundation wishes its patron good health and a safe return home whenever the doctors release him.”

As South Africa continues to closely monitor the developments surrounding Zuma’s health and legal situation, the former president’s stay in Russia for medical care raises questions about the nature of his condition and the potential impact on his ongoing legal battles.

Meanwhile, the DA has called for the former president’s immediate detention following a legal setback on Thursday.

Reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment, DA leader John Steenhuisen expressed his satisfaction, emphasizing that it confirmed the need for Zuma’s incarceration.

Steenhuisen said he has instructed his party’s legal team to draft papers compelling Zuma to surrender himself to the authorities or face arrest.

He further called on the Department of Correctional Services commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, to fulfill his constitutional duty and act in line with the court’s judgment.

He warned that any irregular or illegal actions or attempts to delay the implementation of the ruling would be met with further legal action.

