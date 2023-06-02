eThekwini’s senior manager in trouble for doctoring qualifications

A senior manager at eThekwini metro has been given seven days to give reasons why she should not be suspended.

Kim Makhathini, the metro’s head of human resources, came under fire following a probe by the city’s integrity unit which concluded that she doctored her qualifications when applying for the top job.

The report recommends that Makhathini should be disciplined and charged with misrepresenting her qualifications.

She commenced her duties on November 1 2014 and was paid handsomely by the city.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda revealed this week: “She has to explain the reasons why she should not be suspended.

“In the meantime, the council has also authorised the city manager to appoint an independent investigator who will investigate the allegations against the deputy city manager.”

In her application for the top job, Makhathini apparently said she held a national diploma in human resources from Damelin, which was denied by the private education provider.

She further stated that among her string of other qualifications was a master of arts in social science obtained from the University of Glasgow in Scotland, which also could not be verified.

On the other hand Musa Mbhele, the city’s municipal manager, is also facing his own woes for not disclosing that he was being investigated for misconduct when he applied for the job.

Mbhele was appointed by default when opposition parties declined a candidate which the ANC majority in the council had recommended for the appointment.

Max Mbili, a municipal manager from Ray Nkonyeni local municipality on the south coast, was the preferred candidate for the top post.

