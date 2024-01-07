Face-off between Phosa ENS Africa grips the LPC

The ENS Africa lawyers sparring with ANC veteran and lawyer Mathews Phosa before the Legal Practice Council (LPC) claim that his complaint of misconduct against them is simply a punishment for doing their job, but he insists that the response is a trail of lies.

“I will display below that what has been filed by ENS does not assist ENS and instead serves to support my version,” Phosa hit back on Friday in a response to the ENS submission dated November 30 last year.

As far back as 2021, Phosa complained to the LPC’s regulatory department of alleged unethical conduct on the part of ENS executives Tumi Modubu and Senzo Mbatha, arising from a longstanding dispute over the purchase and ownership of a coal mine in KwaZulu-Natal.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content