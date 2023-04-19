Gloves are off between IFP and ANC in Ladysmith

The gloves are off between the IFP and ANC in Alfred Duma local municipality and the uThukela district municipality.

At the heart of the political power struggle is what the IFP calls an interference in the administration of the two councils which are controlled by the party.

On Wednesday, the mudslinging and jostling reached boiling point when community members, led by the IFP local leadership, marched to headquarters of the two municipalities in Ladysmith to deliver a memorandum of grievances.

Mthokozisi Sithole, speaking on behalf of the marchers, said in uThukela the administrator, Nkosinathi Madondo, appointed by the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, has employed underhand tactics.

“The administrator is using his office to settle political scores. His intention is to create a perception that the IFP is failing,” said Sithole.

“Various projects, especially those which pertain to the provision of water, have been stopped at the behest of Madondo.”

Other allegations include the payment of ghost employees which has led the struggling council to footing a hefty monthly bill.

This includes the abuse of overtime pay.

Municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni, who accepted the memorandum, said some of the issues raised are already being investigated.

“Some of the forensic reports have already been tabled in the council while we also anticipate that the remaining reports will be tabled in the next council sitting,” said Mnguni.

“We, however, make a commitment that within 14 days the municipality will respond to the grievances.”

The marchers also alleged that an ANC councillor at Alfred Duma municipality who was charged with attempted murder is still on the municipal payroll.

During the local government elections in 2021, the ANC in the province lost several councils to IFP-led coalitions.

On Thursday, the ANC under the Josiah Gumede district plans to hold rolling mass action against the two municipalities, accusing the IFP of poor governance and maladministration, among others.

