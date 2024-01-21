Godongwana and Mdwaba’s out-of-court settlement squabble

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana and businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba sparred for hours on Thursday in the Joburg high court trying to decide a R1-million damages claim stemming from corruption allegations in a R5-billion jobs-creation tender, but the duo still has not had enough.

The latest war of words between the two camps involves a settlement agreement discussed ahead of Thursday’s heated hearing, and while both sides agree that they sought to bury the matter out of court, they cannot agree on who was the first to table the proposal.

At stake is the perception that the side that acknowledges they were the first to propose the failed offer will look guilty in the public eye. Neither Godongwana nor Mdwaba is willing to back down and take an egg in the face.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

