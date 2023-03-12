Gordhan could face probe into his role in SAA takeover deal

Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise has obtained legal opinion to investigate public enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for “serious allegations of misconduct” – a move that has potential to leave a smug on his reputation.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper/

For more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author