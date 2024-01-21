Gupta aide splashed on luxury cars to hide income – Sars

The SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’) audit report into the income tax affairs of former Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa found he failed to declare the funds he used to buy expensive cars.

The revenue collector is pursuing Dubai-based Essa for R2.7-billion after finding that he under-declared his income over seven years between 2012 and 2019.

Based on Sars’s information, Essa purchased a 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S for R1 213 500 on or about September 5, 2014. Four months later, on or around January 28, 2015, he again purchased a 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S for R1 345 000.

