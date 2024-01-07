Hawks do not play political games, says Gen Lebeya

The head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), famously known as the Hawks, General Godfrey Lebeya says suggestions the elite crime-fighting unit has a hit list targeting political opponents of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration are bogus.

Speaking to Sunday World in an exclusive interview on the merits of several criminal cases against prominent politicians, Lebeya vowed that under his watch, the unit would never become a political hit squad.

This comes as a dossier makes the rounds among police top brass containing explosive claims that the Ramaphosa administration uses state machinery to target its political rivals.

