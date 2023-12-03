Heads must roll on rand manipulation – Maimane

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane says the bank bosses behind the manipulation of the rand must be criminally charged to prevent the situation from repeating itself.

Not only that, Maimane also believes that the R43-million penalty imposed on the confessed rand manipulator, Standard Chartered Bank, is miserably inadequate.

Maimane was speaking to Sunday World Engage in Johannesburg yesterday. According to former DA leader, the weakening of the rand can, however, not solely be blamed on the banking cartel.

