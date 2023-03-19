How ANC’s gender-quota policy extinguished Mabuza’s ambitions

Former ANC deputy president David “The Cat” Mabuza was among the ruling party’s heavyweights who were one foot into the ANC national executive committee (NEC) at the 55th national conference but got kicked out by the party’s “zebra stripe” gender-quota system.

Sunday World can reveal today that Mabuza, as well as now fired ex-minister Nathi Mthethwa, had in fact garnered enough votes to become part of the 80 additional members of the highest decision-making structure of the governing party between conferences.

