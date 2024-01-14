Politics

I don’t like you, remove my song from your rallies, singer tells Jacob Zuma

By Sunday World
Jacob Zuma
A music composer has unleashed his fury at former president Jacob Zuma and his newly formed party Umkhonto Wesizwe for allegedly using his song in their campaigns. / MK Party

Music composer and singer Solly Molepo has unleashed fury at former president Jacob Zuma and his newly formed party Mkhonto We Sizwe (MK) for allegedly using his song, uMkhonto We Sizwe in their campaigns.

Molepo has threatened to leave no stone unturned in turning off the music at every MK party’s public appearance if they do not stop using his song.

Molepo wrote the song as part of an album by his band Brothers in Arms after they were commissioned by Cosatu in 1991 to raise funds for unemployed people.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

,

Latest News

Latest Celebrity News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.