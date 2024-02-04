I’d rather go milk my father’s cows if ANC gets in bed with DA –Lungisa

ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa has vowed to pack his bags and leave the ruling party if it goes to bed with the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the forthcoming general elections.

Lungisa said the biggest abomination the governing party can ever engage in is going into a coalition government with the official opposition.

So distasteful would be this move for Lungisa that it would be the final nail to his political career because an early retirement would be on the cards.

