Politics

I’d rather go milk my father’s cows if ANC gets in bed with DA –Lungisa

By Sunday World
I’d rather go milk my father’s cows if ANC gets in bed with DA –Lungisa
Andile Lungisa says the biggest abomination the ANC can ever engage in is going into a coalition government with the DA. / Gallo Images

ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa has vowed to pack his bags and leave the ruling party if it goes  to bed with the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the  forthcoming general elections.

Lungisa said the biggest abomination the governing party can ever engage in is going into a coalition government with the  official opposition.

So distasteful would be this move for Lungisa that it would be the final nail to his political career because an early retirement would be on the cards.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.