IFP’s upward trend continues after it snatched ward from ANC

The ANC’s electoral decline in KwaZulu-Natal continued on Wednesday when the governing party lost a crucial ward in the Msunduzi local municipality in Pietermaritzburg.

This after the IFP snatched the by-election in ward 2 of Sweetwaters, continuing an upward trend that started during the 2021 municipal elections in November 2021.

The IFP recorded a massive 58% of voter share while the ruling party could only salvage 39% of the votes.

The area is one of ANC’s strongholds and the municipal seat became vacant following the death of ANC councillor Phumlani Gabuza.

In the same local municipality, the DA retained ward 25, gaining a whopping 96% increase in its tally to 88% when compared to the 2021 municipal elections.

Shortly after the by-election victory, the blue party said the Msunduzi local municipality is its next assignment.

The DA was emboldened after winning its first municipality in uMngeni local municipality during the local government elections.

“As we head into the 2024 elections, we are encouraged by the trust that the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal continue to have in the DA, said provincial leader Francois Rodgers.

“The residents are rejecting years of neglect by the ANC and are instead opting for a party that puts their interests first and has a track record of good governance.”

In uMshwathi local municipality, the ANC retained ward 12 with 53% of votes won. The IFP came close, getting 45% of the vote and the EFF received 2%.

The ANC also retained ward 24 in the Nyandezulu area in the south coast. The area is under the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality which forms part of Ugu district.

However, in both uMshwathi and Ray Nkonyeni the IFP increased its tally when compared to the previous elections.

In other by-elections across the country, the ANC retained ward 15 under the Ingquza Hill local municipality. The DA also managed to keep ward 21 under the Stellenbosch local municipality in the Western Cape.

