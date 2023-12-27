Khanyile refutes rumours of defecting to new MK Party

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has refuted claims of his alleged affiliation with the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

This after he made a brief appearance at the party’s event at Mzo’s Lifestyle, a shisanyama in Verulam, a town 24km north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Videos of his appearance trended on social media with netizens believing that he would leave the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to join the party highly endorsed by former president Jacob Zuma.

When questioned by Sunday World on Wednesday, Khanyile declined to provide clarification regarding the confusion his appearance had caused.

He explained that he is presently enjoying the December festivities and has chosen not to comment on political matters until the new year begins.

“I am currently enjoying Christmas at home, I cannot comment on the matter or anything else politically related,” he said.

“I will provide clarity on this matter in January when the holidays have concluded.”

However, in a video he made replying to accounts that have distributed the controversial video, he poured water on the claims, stating that any move he makes would be clearly communicated by him, not through social media gossip.

He said if he wanted to join the MK Party, he would do so without asking for consent from the netizens.

Khanyile clarified that he only went to the event to reconnect with Zuma.

“I love Zuma, I hate Cyril. I have always loved Zuma and I respect him. If I decide to join another political party, I will not ask for permission.

“I will announce it myself and you will all know that I have decided to join another party, be it the MK or the DA.”

His current political affiliation with the PA remains unchanged and the party is unfazed by the social media noise around his appearance with Zuma.

The party’s deputy president, Kenny Kunene, confirmed to Sunday World that the party has not received Khanyile’s resignation notice and is unaware of any plans for his departure.

“We have not received any resignation letter from him. I spoke to him yesterday and he said he would clarify this in a press statement,” said Kunene.

Khanyile became a member of the PA in May 2022.

During his inaugural address upon joining the PA, he emphasised that the party stands out as the only political organisation with a practical and action-oriented approach.

He likened himself to the party, highlighting their shared commitment to finding solutions.

Before joining the PA, Khanyile had experience as a member of both the ANC and EFF.

While it remains uncertain whether he will eventually join the MK Party, he is a known supporter of the former president, as also declared by himself.

Khanyile has been on bail for allegedly inciting violence in Durban during the unrest in July 2021.

He was arrested after being seen in several videos encouraging looters at a Shoprite store to demand the release of Zuma from jail.

In August 2022, court proceedings were disrupted when Khanyile entered the courtroom carrying a traditional weapon known as Nqoba izitha, which loosely translates to “conquer the enemies”.

He claimed that he had received the weapon as a gift from Zuma, and that it was meant to assist him in overcoming his legal challenges.

His trial is scheduled to commence in January.

