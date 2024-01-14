‘Like a mafia movie’: Bapela paid builder in cash stuffed in gift bags

Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Obed Bapela allegedly bought a multimillion-rand mansion in Morningside, Sandton secretly, then hired a contractor to demolish parts of it.

The contractor, Johannes Majoe, was also hired to build a new structure on the property, which included nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and a double-storey entertainment area, and was allegedly paid in hard cash stuffed in bags.

Majoe confirmed to Sunday World on Friday that he received cash payments of R420 000, R260 000 and R160 000 from Bapela and his wife, Connie, a former Johannesburg council speaker who passed away in February 2018.

