Limpho Hani threatens to sue 702 for interviewing Chris Hani’s ‘daughter’

The scorned widow of Chris Hani, Limpho, has threatened to sue Radio 702 if it doesn’t rectify the distortions and/or untruths in the interview with Nosipho Khumalo that she was, among others, the daughter of the slain struggle hero.

“Further, Radio 702 must remove and/or cause to be removed the electronic version from all its platforms and/or those of its agents,” Limpho wrote to the commercial radio station through lawyers Morathi and Mataka Attorneys.

Advocate Raphepheng Mataka warned that failure to adhere to the demand will leave Limpho with no option but to consider legal action, and that Radio 702 will “wholly” bear the costs.

