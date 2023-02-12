Limpopo ANC fully backs its chairperson – Machaka

The ANC executive in Limpopo has affirmed its full confidence in its provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha and called on all ANC members and alliance partners to refrain from publicly criticising him for the sake of unity in the party.

ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said the decision to throw their full weight behind Mathabatha was taken during the ordinary provincial executive committee meeting on Monday at the party’s provincial headquarters.

The meetingwas held in preparation for the ANC provincial lekgotla to be held tomorrow and Tuesday at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane.

Mathabatha, who supported embattled ANC heavyweight Zweli Mkhize to dislodge President Ramaphosa, has been under a lot of criticism for not adhering to the PEC’s mandate to support the latter for a second term.

Ramaphosa defeated Mkhize by a sizeable margin to retain his position as president.

Machaka said: “The ANC Limpopo PEC has noted the continuous onslaught against the provincial chairperson by some section of the media, to this

effect the PEC calls upon all media houses to refrain from being used as political tools against comrade Mathabatha. We also urge all members to refrain from public spats that have the potential to divide the ANC.”

Machaka said Mathabatha had embraced the outcomes of the national conference.

“The provincial chairperson also emphasised to the PEC meeting that unity of the organisation should not only be reflected in theory – it must equally be reflected in practice through our actions as leaders and revolutionaries,” Machaka added.

Presenting a report of the provincial working committee, provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe said they welcomed the outcome of the ANCYL Limpopo provincial conference, which elected Tonny Rachoene as the chairperson of the league.

“We commit to work side by side with the ANCYL in mobilising young people of the province towards the banner of the ANC,” he said.

