Maimane lays criminal charges against alleged Eskom looters

Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has decided to lay criminal charges against ANC politicians who are implicated in plundering Eskom coffers.

This after Eskom former CEO Andre de Ruyter pointed fingers at ANC big wigs for the ongoing corruption and misconduct at the power utility.

De Ruyter alleged in a TV interview last week that the cash-strapped entity is fraught with political interference and corruption, noting that the ANC uses Eskom as a “feeding trough”.

He said at least R1-billion is stolen from Eskom on a monthly basis.

Bosa has confirmed that Maimane will report the implicated senior politicians to the Cape Town central police station.

“[Today Bosa] leader Mmusi Maimane will open a criminal case against well-connected individuals who have looted billions of rands from Eskom over the past decade,” it said.

Last week, Maimane joined calls for De Ruyter to name and shame the implicated politicians as “required by the law”.

According to Maimane, it is not surprising that there are senior politicians looting from Eskom because South Africans are “well-aware that ANC politicians have their hands in the Eskom pot, enriching themselves while the lights are out for up to 10 hours a day”.

He said De Ruyter should reveal the politicians and report them to the police.

“I wish to appeal to you to take it one step further and publicly name and shame this one particular high-level politician and to report the matter to the police,” Maimane said.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, by having knowledge of who one of these politicians is, you are required by law to report this individual and the details thereof to the police.

“It is repulsive that this is largely due to immoral and corrupt politicians siphoning money out of Eskom for themselves.

“They should be investigated, prosecuted and, when found guilty, sentenced to prison. I urge you to play your part in ensuring this happens by reporting this individual.”

