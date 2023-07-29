Malema chants ‘kill the boer’, AfriForum sees red again

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday again sang the “kill the boer” lyrics chant that has become a subject of great controversy in a live court case about the “dubul’ibhunu” struggle song.

According to AfriForum, Malema’s chanting of “kill the boer” after finishing his speech at the EFF anniversary rally on Saturday is illegal.

Malema, after delivering his speech at FNB Stadium with a dramatic close that ended with him standing tall, went on with his usual finishing chant.

The chant, popularised by his political hero, former ANCYL president Peter Mokaba, has the lyrics “kill the boer, the farmer” and has historically angered the Afrikaner community.

The lyrics were declared hate speech during Malema’s time as ANCYL President, and he remixed them to “kiss the boer”.

But he sang it again, and last year he had a judgment that went in his favour declaring the lyrics not harmful or hate speech.

AfriForum has since appealed, and the Supreme Court of Appeal is meant to hear the matter in September.

Willie Spies, the lawyer for AfriForum, said Malema is not legally protected to sing the song on the basis that there’s a pending court matter due to the original ruling that banned the lyrics.

Also, charged Spies, Malema has only won early in the case and may end up losing at the SCA.

“He is breaking the law. But he believes he can. He won the first round,” said Spies.

