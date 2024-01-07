Politics

Manager suspended for asking ANC mayor about corruption

By Sunday World
ANC mayor
Zamile Sikhundla was suspended during the festive holidays

The municipal manager of the Alfred Nzo municipality in the Eastern Cape is in hot water after asking the mayor to account for corruption allegations against him.

Zamile Sikhundla was suspended during the festive holidays when councillors were called back from recess for a council meeting to pass the resolution for his suspension.

According to those within the municipality, the decision has sent shock waves about the abuse of political power by Mayor Vukile Mhlelembana. Mhlelembana is also the ANC chairperson for the Alfred Nzo region.

