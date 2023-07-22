Mbalula threatens to axe Gordhan over collapsed rail network

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula says Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will get the boot if he does not speedily ensure that goods are off the road and on the rails.

According to the firebrand ANC administration boss, who has called for ANC government deployees to jack up their act, the carnage caused by trucks on the roads had gone too far

Speaking at the ANC Women’s League national conference on Saturday, Mbalula said the country does not only have Eskom to fix but Transnet too.

The responsibility fell on Gordhan’s lap, and he has no option but to make things happen.

Mbalula warned that South Africa must address the issue of trucks causing a mess on the roads, especially in KZN from the port moving inward.

The ANC had taken the decision, he charged, so Gordhan must implement it or get chopped for someone who will.

“Now I’m going to say to Pravin Gordhan, I was with him there; I was also a minister of transport, Comrade Pravin, move faster, or otherwise we will move you”.

He continued: “Comrade Pravin move faster Transnet, otherwise we will move you”.

Mbalula said people died because of the trucks.

“Trucks must get off the road and goods must be transported by trains. Let’s not act like we are not in government. We are in charge,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.