McKenzie silences Maimane in response to harsh criticism

In layman’s terms, politics can be defined as actions related to the management of a country or region, or efforts to enhance an individual’s position of power.

However, there has been controversy on social media recently over comments made by politicians that sparked a divisive debate on where boundaries lie.

It all started when Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One SA (Bosa), took a jab at reformed convict and leader of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie on Twitter on Wednesday.

Maimane commented on a photo of Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad, and McKenzie during a media briefing to announce Amad’s resignation.

McKenzie previously called on Amad to resign while expressing his interest to become the next mayor of the city.

In a tweet, Maimane asserted that convicted criminals should not be allowed to govern a city, likening it to allowing an alcoholic to run a liquor store.

“We cannot have convicted criminals governing the City of Johannesburg. That is like allowing an alcoholic to run Tops,” wrote Maimane in a tweet.

After deleting the tweet, McKenzie responded sarcastically, questioning Maimane’s belief in the power of redemption.

He also expressed forgiveness and appreciation for Maimane despite his ignorance.

“I am not in the race for Joburg mayor anymore, usually I wouldn’t mind such a comment but it is coming from a pastor and makes me feel sorry for the people that you share the word of God with, you are basically saying that the blood of Christ has no power [to] change my life, it lost its power,” tweeted McKenzie.

I am not in the race 4 Joburg Mayor anymore, usually I wouldn’t mind such a comment but it coming from a Pastor makes me feel sorry 4 the people that you share the Word of God with,you are basically saying that the Blood of Christ has no power 2 change my life, it lost its power https://t.co/Qi85S1x5AA — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) April 26, 2023

In another tweet, which he also deleted, Maimane apologised, acknowledging the value of McKenzie’s post-incarceration work and emphasized their shared faith in redemption.

Tweeted Maimane: “I respect Mr McKenzie and the work he has done post-serving time. I spoke out of anger on behalf of the residents due to the musical chairs of mayors.

“We serve the same Jesus, who believes the best of us in redemption.”

McKenzie spent 15 years in prison after being reported for a crime in 1996.

He gained recognition and popularity for exposing corruption in prison, leading to his release and an investigation by the Jali Commission of Inquiry.

Since then, McKenzie has become a successful businessman, author, motivational speaker, and mayor of the Central Karoo district municipality. He resigned as mayor in Central Karoo over a week ago.

It remains unclear who will replace Amad, as McKenzie has withdrawn his candidacy after the DA asked him to ease his stance on illegal immigration.

McKenzie chose to rather forfeit his candidacy for the Johannesburg mayoral chain than tone down his fight against illegal immigration.

“They [the DA] indeed told me that, hence I withdrew my candidacy. I, unfortunately, cannot become mayor without DA support,” said McKenzie a week ago.

“I had to choose [between] a mayoral position and fighting illegal immigration, and I decided to continue my stance on illegal immigration and forget about being a mayor.”

The city council now faces the task of electing a new mayor at next week’s council meeting.

ActionSA has vowed to continue fighting for the city’s freedom from the ANC-EFF coalition, noting that Amad is just the first of many councillors who will be removed.

