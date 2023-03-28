Mhlauli, Maimela booted out of ANC’s youth task team

The ANC has revised its national youth task team (NYTT) in anticipation of the youth league’s elective conference in June.

According to proposed changes seen by Sunday World, Nonceba Mhlauli, the current convenor of the task team, will be replaced by Xola Nqola, while NYTT’s current coordinator Joy Maimela will make way for Sonto Motaung.

As part of the changes to the NYTT, two new positions for deputy convenor and deputy coordinator have been created.

Collen Malatjie, who is vying for the presidency of the league, has been considered for the role of deputy coordinator while Fasiha Hassan will serve as deputy convenor.

However, NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize has said that the changes have not been finalised, noting that they are “not yet official”.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed during a media briefing recently that the NYTT will be amended, although he did not provide reasons for the changes.

He told the media that the task team will not be disbanded but reconfigured in order to prepare for the upcoming youth league conference.

He added that the reconfiguration will involve removing certain individuals and focusing on a specific programme to ensure that the elective conference is successful.

“Our job here at Lethuli House is to ensure that the youth league gets to the conference. So, there is not going to be any disbandment of the youth league, but there will be a reconfiguration,” Mbalula said at the time.

“Configuration means you dispose of certain things and people, and then you maintain and reinforce and have a focused programme that will make us get to the conference. That is what we are going to do.”

It was reported last week that in a letter dated March 16, Mbalula had informed Mhlauli and Maimela of the decision to reconfigure the task team.

This after the ruling party’s national working committee (NWC) received a report on the state of the organisation during a meeting on March 13.

Sunday World understands that the NWC meeting took place amid a dispute among NYTT leaders regarding the outcomes of two ordinary meetings early in March.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author