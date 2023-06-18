Motara on a collision course with own executives

A WhatsApp exchange circulated among Gauteng economic development MEC Tasneem Motara’s allies has been touted as proof that she is on a collision course with the government and state-owned enterprise executives in her portfolio.

Motara has had a tiff with the boards of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) and Gauteng Gambling Board (GGB) since her appointment in October last year.

At the height of the conflict, she dissolved both boards. But last month the high court reversed her decision on the GGDA board led by Dr Sibongile Vilakazi.

In the WhatsApp text seen by Sunday World, Vilakazi confides in a person close to the acting CEO of GGB, Karabo Mbele.

The discussion, among other things, centred on preventing Mbele’s appointment to the GGB by Motara.

The individual informed Vilakazi that, according to information from “one comrade”, she had allegedly met with former GGB chairperson advocate Anthea Platt in January regarding Mbele’s appointment.

Vilakazi then reminded the person of a previous call, in which she confirmed that those at the meeting had discussed a plan to obstruct Mbele’s appointment. They also expressed “uncomfortable” feelings about the person as well.

She then asked: “Am I not the one who’s been saying that this thing is compromising you?”

On Thursday, when she was questioned, Vilakazi threatened to disclose more secrets about the person she believed to be the source of the “gossip”.

“Tell him to stop before more compromising information is revealed,” she said.

She stated that Mbele and the individual did not wish to open this specific can of worms.

Sunday World requested that Vilakazi comment on various issues, including why a special meeting was called to obstruct Mbele’s appointment, and what those who attended the meeting stood to gain from such a meeting. And more pertinently, why, as a woman activist, she would attend a meeting to prevent another woman’s appointment.

Related to the fact that Vilakazi is the leader of the Black Management Forum, why would she partake in a discussion to block the appointment of a black person, and lastly, why would she, as the chair of the GGDA, attend a meeting designed to interfere with GGB affairs.

Platt said: “I never participated in a meeting with the individuals listed above. Therefore, I am unable to comment.”

Sources also identified Motara’s head of department, Blake Mosley-Lefatola, as attended the meeting, which he denied.

Motara dissolved the Platt-led GGB board on February 8 after the board expressed reservations regarding Mbele’s appointment.

The Mail & Guardian reported that the GGB had recruited Mbele from the GGDA, where she held a managerial position.

Since Steven Ngubeni’s resignation, the gambling board has been without a permanent chief executive officer.

According to the paper, Platt notified Mbele of the board’s decision to place her on precautionary suspension two days before the board was dissolved.

Platt questioned whether protocol was followed when Mbele was seconded to the GGB.

