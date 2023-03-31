Motlanthe defies KZN ANC, attends Buthelezi Legacy event

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Friday defied his party line and attended a ceremony where the King Cetshwayo District municipality was renaming its headquarters to Prince Mangosuthu House after its founder and president emeritus.

Leading up to the ceremony, the ANC in the province came out guns blazing, saying the move to change the municipal headquarters was an unnecessary ingratiation exercise. The IFP-led council defended the decision on grounds that it was part of a council resolution.

Barely a week after the backlash, Motlanthe, who is one of the respected leaders in the ANC circles, joined a number of dignitaries to pay homage to the elderly statesman, where the municipal venue located in Richards Bay was officially renamed after him. The municipality also unveiled a statue that will stand tall next to the building.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa lauded Motlanthe for his bravery and honouring the occasion despite reservations from his party.

“We are humbled by your presence and bravery former president. True leaders stand for what is right and tell it as it is. They are leaders of your calibre,” Hlabisa said to loud applause from the audience.

District mayor Thamsanqa Ntuli said the ANC had rejected the renaming process because of their personal hatred for Buthelezi.

“When the ANC administration took over they scrapped the name of untwana (Buthelezi) just to spite him. We are restoring this legacy,” said Ntuli.

On the other hand, Motlanthe described Buthelezi as a bedrock of South Africa’s history and democracy.

“You stood side by side with fellow freedom fighters. We owe you and your generation a debt of gratitude,” he said.

