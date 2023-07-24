MP Dyantyi misses own deadline in Mkhwebane  dispute

ANC MP Richard Dyantyi missed his own deadline to make a ruling on suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recusal application against him.

Dyantyi, who chairs the parliamentary committee investigating Mkhwebane’s competence, has been hogging headlines, complaining that the investigation has to be speedily concluded.

Last week, he set himself a deadline to respond to the recusal application by Friday. But by late Friday night, Mkhwebane’s camp received communication from him that he needed transcripts of the audio recording that Mkhwebane shared as supporting evidence.

In the audio recording, the late ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson implicated Dyantyi in a corrupt scheme to extort money from Mkhwebane’s husband, David Skosana.

Joemat-Pettersson, who died under mysterious circumstances after WhatsApp messages allegedly confirming the criminal act came to light, also implicated ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Police are also investigating the case, but Majodina and Dyantyi have denied the allegations on the grounds of hearsay evidence. But Mkhwebane argued that Skosana, who was recorded in conversation with Joemat-Pettersson, was a compatible witness.

In the recusal application, Mkhwebane accused Dyantyi of spreading propaganda that she was playing delaying tactics to stall the committee’s work.

She said the strategy was to deflect questions about Dyantyi’s alleged role in the extortion scheme.

Dyantyi did not respond to questions sent to him.

Mkhwebane’s lawyer, Hope Chaane, said yesterday that his client was in limbo. “We are at the hands of the chairperson and the inquiry. They will tell us what must happen”.

He said Mkhwebane could not be expected to transcribe the entire audio recording for Dyantyi.

“We handed over the recordings that we believe are relevant to the issue at hand,” he said.

He dismissed the committee’s claim that they were under pressure to conclude the investigation.

“Whenever there is a committee or a trial and there is an interlocutory application like the recusal application, the issues must be decided.

“The interlocutory was more important. We say the chairperson is not suited and cannot proceed with the matter. They must decide”.

Chaane said Mkhwebane would subject herself to the committee if Dyantyi did the right thing and recused himself.

“Of importance is a fair process,” he said, adding that if any final report was issued without Mkhwebane’s inputs, it would be invalid.

