Msibi dodges jail over fake Ramaphosa sabotage claims

Mpumalanga ANC treasurer Mandla Msibi says he dodged arrest for trumped-up charges based on fabricated intelligence, hearsay and innuendo that he had plotted to sabotage President Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 statement last weekend.

Msibi, who is also the provincial government MEC, was “suspended” on Thursday by the party’s provincial working committee, and his suspension leaked to the media even though he was yet to receive any formal communication, he said.

Sources with intimate knowledge told Sunday World that Msibi was “suspended” without any hearing or charges lodged within the party against him after he was accused of insulting Ramaphosa during a prayer meeting in Pienaarsrivier, on the outskirts of Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content