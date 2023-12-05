Multi-Party Charter denies talks of presidential candidate

The Multi-Party Charter has denied allegations of engaging in talks about a joint presidential candidate.

This after reports emerged at the weekend that businessman Roger Jardine met with DA leaders to discuss the possibility of becoming the face and president of the coalition for the 2024 elections.

The 58-year-old Jardine is a seasoned entrepreneur and former director-general of the old department of arts, culture, science and technology in 1995.

Having served as the CEO for Kagiso Media and Primedia, Jardine is also recognised for his role as an anti-apartheid activist.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the coalition acknowledged the autonomy of each party to engage individuals and organisations independently.

However, it clarified that there has been no discussions on a presidential candidate.

Autonomous right to engage

“It is fully recognised that every party in the Multi-Party Charter has the autonomous right to engage with and make decisions about their relationship with different individuals and organisations,” reads the statement.

“Notwithstanding this fact, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa would like to point out that there have been no discussions relating to a joint presidential candidate for the charter.”

The coalition noted that a decision to support a presidential candidate would be based on merit and mandate, emphasising that leaders within the charter are also capable of leading the coalition.

Merit and mandate

Reads the statement: “The charter agreement recognises the individual identity of each party and the imperative for each party to grow its individual electoral support with a view to advancing the prospects of a collective majority for the charter.

“It is understood that this requires each party to advance its own offer to the South African people within the context of the agreement.

“The Multi-Party Charter would also like to make it clear that any decision to support a joint presidential candidate, either before or after the election, would be based on merit and mandate of the candidate.

“The parties in the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa affirm that our parties are led by leaders who are all capable of providing the leadership needed for a new multi-party coalition to start the work of turning South Africa around.”

