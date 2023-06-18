Nkentoana mayor faces suspension

The ANC in Thabo Mofutsanyana region calls for suspension of the Nketoana Local Municipality mayor Mamiki Mokoena.

Mokoena is accused of failing to present annual reports and hiring outside the secured budget.

Sunday World previously reported that the mayor had advertised vacancies for a driver at R233 293.48 and a personal secretary at R280 099.37, this after she purchased a new vehicle.

ANC Thabo Mofutsanyana regional secretary, Mojalefa Mohapi, on Saturday wrote a letter of intention to suspend to Mokoena.

In the letter, which Sunday World has seen, he explained that local government was meant to provide democratic and accountable government for local communities, which would mean striving for clean audits but the municipality has failed to comply.

“There [are] increasing concerns surrounding your municipality, as there are no concrete actions to achieve clean audit, there is no consequence management, no demonstration of willingness to implement an audit action plan and controls such as monthly reconciliation and reports to ensure strict financial management and effective oversight,” reads the letter to the mayor.

This was amongst a list of reasons why the political party saw it fit to have Mokoena excused from her duties.

Mohapi said the mayor’s attempt to advertise positions that were not in the organogram presented by the chief whip meant that expenditure would not be budgeted for resulting in the nullification of the appointments.

The letter also describes Mokoena as a deceitful character.

Her actions are considered divisive, dangerous and harmful to the growth and renewal program of the ANC.

“You voluntarily lied to the officials of the region and denied that you employed the YDO and the Chaplain which of course they are both out of the approved staff establishment of the municipality. You further said you only employed the secretary of the MPAC and that the Chief Whip is lying to the meeting.

“You were advised to desist from [these] tendencies of telling lies and spreading misinformation thereby blowing the purpose and the outcome of the meeting into mockery and witch-hunt.

You are constantly disrespecting and undermining the leadership of the region,” reads the letter.

Mohapi said the mayor has broken two rules, one where she has behaved in a manner that could bring the organisation into disrepute and the other where she has behaved in a manner that would divide the unity they are trying to withhold in the ANC.

She has been granted seven days to write a reply letter to the office of the regional secretary giving reasons why she should not be suspended.

This week, the ANC Youth League provincial secretary, Mayibuye Bangani, also wrote a letter stating that some ANC officials had met with Mokoena instructing her to replace ANC regional executive committee member Tshepo Mofokeng, who is deployed as YDO in the mayor’s office, with a candidate of their own.

“ANC officials please note that also the abovementioned comrade they haven’t convened any REC meeting to take a resolution on this replacement matter and suggest any reason behind this removal of these comrades, also they didn’t even contact ANCYL PSO [about] this matter,” reads the letter

