No conflict among energy ministers – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no conflict between his three ministers responsible for energy.

This as the new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa, is increasingly coming under pressure for having a non-defined role.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting seating in Boksburg this weekend debated the question after a presentation from Ramokgopa on solutions to loadshedding.

However, several NEC members expressed reservations about Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Ramokgopa without ANC approval.

But, Ramaphosa says all is well and he is on top of issues. Speaking to media outside the home of struggle hero Tiego Moseneke in Tshwane, where he went to pay his last respects, Ramaphosa underplayed the reported tensions between Ramokgopa, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his public enterprises counterpart, Pravin Gordhan.

“There is no conflict, and of course in the media there’s talk of this conflict and that conflict, there is no conflict as far as I’m concerned. I know exactly the delegation of the tasks of these three ministers,” said Ramaphosa.

“Truth be told, the ministers themselves are surprised that there is this talk of conflict. They work very well together and in many ways, for me, this is a good architecture because it enhances integrated government … so that the three of them are able to address the national challenge that we have working together from three different aspects.

“So, there is no conflict, there is no crisis, the government goes on and the work is underway.”

