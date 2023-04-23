NUM accuses Batohi of ‘ulterior motive’ in Optimum saga

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) preservation order against Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) assets is a final nail in the coffin of the workers who suffered at the hands of the Guptas’ shenanigans, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will argue before the Supreme Court of Appeal at a date still to be determined.

The NUM’s appeal seeks to overturn the preservation order of the Pretoria High Court, which was awarded to the head of the NPA, Shamila Batohi, in March last year.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

<

p class=”p2″>https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Author